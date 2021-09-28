 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

United firing nearly 600 employees over vaccines

The Chicago-based airline set a Sept. 27 deadline for its vaccine mandate; 99% complied, but 593 employees will face termination for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

By Clare Proctor
United Airlines jets sit at gates at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
United Airlines is firing nearly 600 employees who chose not to be vaccinated.
Scott Olson/Getty Images file photo

Nearly 600 United Airlines employees are set to be fired for opting not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the company announced in a memo sent to employees Tuesday.

In early August, Chicago-based United announced all U.S.-based employees must be vaccinated by Sept. 28, and 99% of the airline’s employees did so, according to the memo, sent from United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart.

But for the 593 employees who did not comply, United has “started the process to separate them from the company,” an airline spokesperson said in an email.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision,” executives said in the memo, “but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority.”

United extended the deadline for religious and medical accommodations because of a pending court case, according to the memo.

“This is a historic achievement for our airline and our employees as well as for the customers and communities we serve,” the memo said. “Our rationale for requiring the vaccine for all United’s U.S.-based employees was simple – to keep our people safe.”

In This Stream

Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois

View all 696 stories

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Horoscope for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

The 39-year-old was sitting in a gangway about 9:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

13-year-old last seen in Lawndale

The teen was last seen Saturday in the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

White Sox belt four homers — two by Luis Robert — in 7-1 victory over Reds

Reynaldo Lopez pitches six innings of one-run ball as Sox claim 90th win of season

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Activists fearing ripple effect of Obama Presidential Center call for affordable housing protections in South Shore

Activists from South Shore believe the presidential center will bring with it investment and higher home prices and rents that longtime residents will not be able to afford.

By Mitch Dudek

Courtney Vandersloot makes WNBA playoff history in 101-95 double-overtime win over Sun

Vandersloot joined Sheryl Swoopes in recording the second playoff triple-double in WNBA history. She finished with 12 points, 18 assists and 10 rebounds. Her 18 assists also set a new WNBA playoff record, passing Sue Bird who had 16 in 2004.

By Annie Costabile