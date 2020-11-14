 clock menu more-arrow no yes
22 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago this weekend

A 28-year-old was fatally shot Friday evening in the 5600 block of West Madison Street, while a 12-year-old boy shot by another child was among the wounded.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
Twenty-two people were shot throughout Chicago, one fatally, over the weekend from Nov. 13-16, 2020.
One person was killed and 21 others, including three minors, were injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

The weekend was considerably less violent than last weekend, which left 43 people shot, 8 fatally, throughout the city between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

In this weekend’s lone fatal attack, a 28-year-old man was shot to death Friday evening in Austin on the West Side.

February Burage was on the sidewalk about 8:05 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Burage, who lived in Bloomingdale, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sunday evening, a 14-year-old girl who was one of three people shot at a Chatham dance studio. The girl was with a group of people inside the studio in the 200 block of East 79th Street about 9 p.m. when someone opened fire from outside, police said. The girl was struck in the shoulder and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition. Two men were hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Saturday evening, a 12-year-old boy was seriously wounded when a 13-year-old boy accidentally shot him in the chest in Roseland on the South Side. About 7:30 p.m., the older boy was handling a gun when it went off inside a home in the 700 block of East 105th Place, striking the younger boy in the chest, according to police. The 12-year-old taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

A weapon was recovered, and the 13-year-old was released without charges after being questioned by Area Two detectives, who classified the case as a “non-criminal accidental discharge,” police said.

Friday night, a teenage boy was shot during a fight outside the Portillo’s restaurant’s drive-thru in the South Loop. The 16-year-old was in a vehicle in a parking lot shortly after 11 p.m. in the 500 block of West Taylor Street when he got into an altercation with someone in a black Jeep behind him who honked his horn at him, according to police. They got out of their cars and started to fight before the male suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the leg. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The latest nonfatal attack left a man wounded early Monday in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 40-year-old was walking about 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Harding Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago police. He told investigators he didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from. He was hit in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Early Sunday, a man was shot during a robbery in Washington Park on the South Side. The 22-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 2 a.m. when a male approached and robbed him at gunpoint, according to police. The suspect stole an unspecified amount of cash and shot the man in the foot. Someone dropped the victim off at St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old woman was shot when she opened the door to an apartment in Austin. She was inside an apartment about 2:10 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Washington Boulevard when she heard a sound coming from outside the building, police said. She opened the door and saw a man, who then pulled out a gun and fired shots at her. She was struck in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

In the weekend’s earliest reported shooting, a man was wounded Friday evening in Clearing on the Southwest Side. The 36-year-old was walking about 7:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Meade Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was grazed in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was treated and released.

At least 12 more people were injured in citywide shootings.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

