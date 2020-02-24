 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Graffiti spray-painted on Bloomberg campaign office in Edgewater

“Racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch” were scrawled across four windows on the front of the former New York mayor’s campaign office, 1130 W. Bryn Mawr.

By Luke Wilusz and Carly Behm Updated
Chicago police are investigating after the words “racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch” were spray-painted on the front of Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign office, 1130 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., on Feb. 24, 2020.
Police are investigating after an office for Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign was vandalized Monday in Edgewater on the North Side.

Authorities were called at 1:11 a.m. after “derogatory words” were spray-painted on the front of a building in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, according to Chicago police.

“Racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch” were scrawled across four windows on the front of the former New York mayor’s campaign office, 1130 W. Bryn Mawr.

“This act of vandalism against our Chicago office mirrors those we’ve seen in recent weeks in states across the country,” Bloomberg spokeswoman Galia Slayen wrote in a statement.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

