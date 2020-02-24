 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Smollett appeals to state supreme court in new legal volley against special prosecutor

Jussie Smollett’s legal team is seeking to have the appointment of the special prosecutor vacated and the indictment against him thrown out.

By Michael Sneed
Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for a hearing, Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020.
Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for a hearing, Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020. A new indictment brought by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb charges Smollett with falsely reporting he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack near his Streeterville apartment in January 2019.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who appeared in a Chicago courtroom this morning facing a new six-count indictment against him for allegedly faking a hate-crime attack in 2019, has pulled a new legal card out of his sleeve.

The actor’s legal team filed a motion Monday morning with the Illinois Supreme Court seeking an emergency stay of the criminal case against him as the court considers the lawyers’ request to vacate a Cook County Circuit court order appointing a special prosecutor, attorney Dan. K. Webb, and to dismiss the indictment.

The attorneys are arguing that “the recent Smollett indictment wasn’t proper because the special prosecutor was appointed incorrectly,” said attorney William J. Quinlan, who filed the motion.

In seeking the extraordinary remedy, the motion argues that the appointment was riddled with legal errors.

“The circumstances surrounding the initial case in 2019 did not reach the legal level warranting the appointment of a special prosecutor,” he said. “Under the terms of the law, in order to appoint a special prosecutor, the office (of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx) had to file a former recusal with the court . . . and that didn’t occur here,” Quinlan added.

Cook County Judge Michael Toomin had previously denied Smollett’s effort to vacate the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Smollett was charged Feb. 11 with six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about the attack repeatedly.

Next Up In Jussie Smollett

The Latest

Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax case returns to Chicago courtroom

"Empire" actor makes his first court appearance after being charged in a six-count indictment by the special prosecutor in allegedly faked 2019 attack.

By Andy Grimm

Niles North senior Aquan Smart commits to Maryland

The 6-3 guard committed to Maryland on Sunday after taking an official visit and receiving an offer from coach Mark Turgeon last week.

By Joe Henricksen

Los Angeles will gather to remember Kobe, Gianna Bryant

The Celebration of Life will feature speakers reflecting on Kobe Bryant’s impact on his sport and the world, along with music and retrospectives on Bryant’s on-court achievements.

By Associated Press

Man arrested in fatal Richard’s Bar stabbing released without charges

Kenneth Paterimos was stabbed multiple times Friday outside the bar.

By Carly Behm

Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician portrayed in ‘Hidden Figures,’ has died

Until 1958, she and other black women worked in a racially segregated computing unit in Hampton, Virginia. Their work was the focus of the Oscar-nominated 2016 movie.

By Associated Press

Coronavirus spread blamed for sharp drop in global markets

The rapid spread of the virus to other countries is raising anxiety about the threat the outbreak poses to the global economy.

By Associated Press