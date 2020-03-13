Police seek 2 men in connection with robbery at Englewood Red Line station

Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that happened Wednesday at a CTA Red Line station in Englewood on the South Side.

A 49-year-old man stepped off a train about 3:13 a.m. at the Garfield station, 220 W. Garfield Boulevard, when two men approached him, Chicago police said. They implied they had a weapon and demanded his items.

The suspects ran off with the man’s bag, police said. They’re described as 45 to 60-years-old standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11 and weighing 140-180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

