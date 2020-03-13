Man killed in Little Village shooting

A man died hours after being shot Thursday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Karlov Avenue and found 40-year-old Cesar Salamanca inside a crashed vehicle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was found with a gunshot wound to the face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning, authorities said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.