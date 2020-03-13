 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man killed in Little Village shooting

Officers found Cesar Salamanca inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face, authorities said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was killed in a shooting in Little Village
A man died hours after being shot Thursday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Karlov Avenue and found 40-year-old Cesar Salamanca inside a crashed vehicle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was found with a gunshot wound to the face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning, authorities said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.

