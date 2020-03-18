 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 homeless men rob, murder acquaintance, leave him floating in Crystal Lake pond: police

Officers found the men, one of them covered in blood, Tuesday afternoon.

By David Struett
Charges have been filed in a Crystal Lake robbery on Nov. 1, 2020.
Three men allegedly robbed and killed Robert L Krikie Jr., who was found dead March 17, 2020, in Crystal Lake.
Sun-Times file photo

Three homeless men allegedly robbed and killed a transient acquaintance Tuesday and left him floating in a pond in northwest suburban Crystal Lake, police say.

First-degree murder charges have been filed against Michael M. Miller, 33; Devin J. Peterson, 23; and William P. Linke, 50, Crystal Lake police said in a statement.

They are charged in the death of 51-year-old Robert L. Krikie Jr., police said.

An investigation led police to a secluded wooded inlet on the west side of the Three Oaks Recreation Area, where officers found Krikie floating in the water, police said.

Officers found the men, one of them covered in blood, Tuesday afternoon in the 6100 block of Northwest Highway, police said.

“It’s my understanding the motive is robbery,” police Deputy Chief Thomas Kotlowski said.

He said items were recovered from the men, but wouldn’t say what was stolen.

All are also charged with a count of robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, and a count each of concealment of a homicidal death and mob action, police said.

They are due in court Wednesday morning.

The McHenry County coroner’s office has not released a cause of death.

