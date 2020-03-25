 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 shot Tuesday in Chicago

A 60-year-old man was shot in West Garfield Park and a 50-year-old man was shot in Austin.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were shot March 24, 2020, in Chicago.
Two people were shot March 24, 2020, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file photo

Two people were wounded Tuesday in shootings in Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting hurt a 60-year-old man in West Garfield Park.

The man was standing on the porch of a home about 2:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone approached and shot him in the leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Hours earlier, a 50-year-old man was shot in Austin on the West Side.

He was walking on the street about 10:11 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Fulton Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Four people were shot Monday in Chicago.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Grocery stores schedule special shopping hours for seniors to reduce coronavirus exposure risk

Following recommendations to avoid large crowds and stay 6 feet away from strangers while in public can help reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission, but these guidelines can be difficult to follow on routine shopping trips.

By Sun-Times staff

Gig workers would get unemployment benefits under Senate coronavirus stimulus deal

A vote on the measure could take place this afternoon.

By Lynn Sweet

Going for a quiet walk can help get us through coronavirus crisis

This simple, free activity can serve as an anchor for people of all demographic groups regardless of fitness level.

By Contributor

Grocery store chains implement ‘senior shopping hours’ (LIVE UPDATES)

Here’s what we know today about the continuing spread of coronavirus and its ripple effects in Chicago and Illinois.

By Sun-Times staff

Coping with coronavirus: health and wellness apps are offering free services, memberships

More than 2,500 meditation mobile apps have launched since 2015, according to AppInventiv, a global app development firm.

By USA TODAY

Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for new coronavirus

The 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, his Clarence House office said.

By Associated Press