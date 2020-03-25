2 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Two people were wounded Tuesday in shootings in Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting hurt a 60-year-old man in West Garfield Park.

The man was standing on the porch of a home about 2:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone approached and shot him in the leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Hours earlier, a 50-year-old man was shot in Austin on the West Side.

He was walking on the street about 10:11 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Fulton Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Four people were shot Monday in Chicago.

