 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Woman charged with violating travel restriction after Indiana Toll Road crash

Shannon L. Taylor, 47, was driving a white Ford Taurus when it crashed into a red Ford truck on I-90 near the Lake Station Toll Plaza, authorities said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman was charged with driving intoxicated, possessing heroin and violating Indiana’s stay-at-home order after a crash March 27, 2020, on the Indiana Toll Road in Lake Station, Indiana.
A woman was charged with driving intoxicated, possessing heroin and violating Indiana’s stay-at-home order after a crash March 27, 2020, on the Indiana Toll Road in Lake Station, Indiana.
Indiana State Police

A Chicago woman was charged with driving intoxicated and violating Indiana’s stay-at-home order after a crash Friday on the Indiana Toll Road.

Shannon L. Taylor, 47, was driving a white Ford Taurus when it crashed into a red Ford truck about 3 p.m. on I-90 near the Lake Station Toll Plaza, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

An off-duty firefighter witnessed the crash and called 911 as Taylor drove away from the scene, state police said. A state trooper saw the Taurus weaving between lanes and tried to pull it over near the 13.8 mile marker. Taylor kept driving for another half mile before abruptly stopping in the right shoulder.

A police dog detected drugs in the car, and investigators found a magnetic key hider containing six small bags of heroin, state police said. Taylor allegedly admitted to using a controlled substance about an hour and a half earlier.

She was arrested and charged with a felony count of possession of heroin with a prior conviction, state police said. She also faces misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of a crash while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and violating Indiana’s no-travel order.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a stay-at-home order last week similar to the one implemented in Illinois to curb the spread of COVID-19, prohibiting travel except for essential workers and services.

Chicago police issued a missing person alert for Taylor Saturday, stating that she had been reported missing since Friday from Gresham on the South Side.

Indiana State Police said they have been in contact with CPD regarding her arrest.

Investigators seized six small bags of heroin after a crash March 27, 2020, on the Indiana Toll Road in Lake Station, Indiana.
Investigators seized six small bags of heroin after a crash March 27, 2020, on the Indiana Toll Road in Lake Station, Indiana.
Indiana State Police

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Dear Abby: Should a man who’s 25 marry a woman who’s 39?

The new relationship is going well, but friends and family warn that the age difference will present challenges.

By Abigail Van Buren

State extends pot business application deadline amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Saturday extending the deadline to submit applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses from March 30 to April 30.

By Sun-Times Wire

Don’t let coronavirus outbreak delay the search for a new top cop for Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot and her staff are hopefully capable of multitasking and handling these two serious situations simultaneously.

By Letters to the Editor

Girl, 17, missing from Bronzeville

Nyesha Rayford was last seen March 22 near the 500 block of East 44th Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Teen girl shot through door of West Rogers Park apartment

She was inside an apartment when a gunshot fired from an argument outside hit her in the arm, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

2 robberies reported on same block in Back of the Yards

The robberies happened in the 5400 block of South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago police said. In both incidents, two men in their late 20s or early 30s approached someone and took their property or vehicle

By Sun-Times Wire