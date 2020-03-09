Robbers target people at CTA bus stops in Lawndale, Douglas Park

Police are warning West Side residents about armed robberies near CTA bus stops this month in Lawndale and Douglas Park.

In both incidents, two or three male suspects robbed people at knifepoint as they waited for or left a CTA bus, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

About 6:10 p.m. March 3 in the 1900 block of South Kedzie Avenue; and

About 2:25 p.m. March 6 in the 1800 block of South California Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

