Robbers target people at CTA bus stops in Lawndale, Douglas Park

Two or three male suspects robbed people at knifepoint as they waited for or got off a CTA bus, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Robbers targeted people waiting for or leaving CTA buses in March 2020 on the West Side.
Police are warning West Side residents about armed robberies near CTA bus stops this month in Lawndale and Douglas Park.

In both incidents, two or three male suspects robbed people at knifepoint as they waited for or left a CTA bus, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

  • About 6:10 p.m. March 3 in the 1900 block of South Kedzie Avenue; and
  • About 2:25 p.m. March 6 in the 1800 block of South California Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

