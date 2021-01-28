6 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Six people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in Oakland on the South Side.

The man was inside a building about 3:25 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, when a person approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck multiple times in the body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality. Detectives have brought a man in for questioning about the shooting.

In non-fatal shootings, two people were shot in Gresham on the South Side. The men, both 24, were in a southbound vehicle about 9:30 p.m. when a maroon sedan pulled up alongside them in the 8400 block of South Morgan Street and someone inside opened fire, police said. One man was struck in the leg, while the other was grazed on the nose. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Minutes prior a teenage boy was critically wounded in a shooting Humboldt Park on the West Side and a man was shot in Gresham on the South Side. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 9:25 p.m. found the 17-year-old unconscious in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue, police said. He had two gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At the same time a 22-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, an 18-year-old man was shot in Gresham on the South Side. He was on the sidewalk about 4:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 90th Place, when he heard shots and felt, police said. The man was struck in the thigh and taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition.

Four people were shot Tuesday citywide.

