10 people wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday

Two men were wounded in an attack in the 7600 block of South Coles Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 31-year-old man was killed September 27, 2021 in Gresham.
10 people were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.
Ten people were wounded Thursday in shootings in Chicago.

  • Two men, 22 and 25, were approached by a gunman about 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Coles Avenue in South Shore, Chicago police said. Both were struck in the leg, and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The younger man was in good condition, and the older man’s condition was not known, police said.
  • Earlier that morning, a 50-year-old man was standing in the 3700 block of West Lexington in East Garfield Park when he was shot multiple times in the back about 5:30 a.m., police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.
  • A few hours later, a man, 24, was shot while standing in front of a home in the 500 block of West 115th Street about 10:20 a.m., police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, back, both upper arms and was grazed in the thigh, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Six others were wounded in citywide gun violence Thursday.

More than half the 15 people shot in Chicago Wednesday were wounded in just two attacks — one a gunfight in West Town rush-hour traffic that injured five people, and the other a shooting in Morgan Park that killed a 14-year-old boy and hurt two other young teens.

