15 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Three young teens were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Wednesday night in the 11100 block of South Bishop Street when someone approached and opened fire.

By Sun-Times Wire
Fifteen people, inluding three teenagers, were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

Two men were shot after getting into an argument with two other people Wednesday morning in Pilsen on the South Side.

The men, 29 and 25, were shot about 1:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 18th Street, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old was struck in the chest and face, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. The younger man was struck in the right shoulder and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Wendesday afternoon, at least four bystanders were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in West Town. A fifth person, police believe to be a possible suspect, was also shot.

Two vehicles were driving in the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 4:45 p.m. when an occupant of one vehicle began shooting at the other, police said.

A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 30-year-old woman and two men, 25 and 48, were taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Another man, 27, was struck in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

One of the victims is a “possible suspect,” according to Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott.

Three young teens were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Wednesday night in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The teens were standing on the sidewalk in the 11100 block of South Bishop Street when someone approached and opened fire just after 7 p.m., police said.

A 14-year-old boy was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. A 14-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and a 15-year-old boy was struck in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital in good condition, police said.

The shooting happened down the street from Shoop Academy at 11140 S. Bishop St. At the scene, dozens of evidence markers covered the sidewalk near the mouth of an alley.

At least five others were hurt in citywide gun violence.

Fourteen shot, three fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

