11-year-old girl among 2 stabbed, several displaced after man sets apartment on fire in Avalon Park; 1 in custody

An 11-year-old was among two people stabbed, several people were displaced after a man set an apartment on fire Thursday in Avalon Park on the Far South Side.

Police found the girl and a 31-year-old woman stabbed and a man barricaded inside a residence about 2:25 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 79th Street, Chicago police said.

The 11-year-old was stabbed in the leg, while the woman was stabbed in her arm and leg, police said. Both were taken to Trinity Hospital, where they were in good condition, police said.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, allegedly set an apartment on fire and jumped from a third floor window, police said. Seven people were displaced, but there were no reported injuries resulting from the fire, authorities said.

As of about 4 a.m. Friday, the man was in police custody and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment to unknown injuries, police said.

SWAT were involved, and police said this was a domestic-related incident.