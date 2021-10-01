 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

11-year-old girl among 2 stabbed, several displaced after man sets apartment on fire in Avalon Park; 1 in custody

Police found the child and a 31-year-old woman stabbed and a man barricaded inside a residence about 2:25 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 79th Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 59-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle Sept. 27, 2021, in Albany Park.
A girl and woman were stabbed and several people were displaced after a man set fire to an apartment and barricade himself on the Far South Side.
Sun-Times file

An 11-year-old was among two people stabbed, several people were displaced after a man set an apartment on fire Thursday in Avalon Park on the Far South Side.

Police found the girl and a 31-year-old woman stabbed and a man barricaded inside a residence about 2:25 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 79th Street, Chicago police said.

The 11-year-old was stabbed in the leg, while the woman was stabbed in her arm and leg, police said. Both were taken to Trinity Hospital, where they were in good condition, police said.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, allegedly set an apartment on fire and jumped from a third floor window, police said. Seven people were displaced, but there were no reported injuries resulting from the fire, authorities said.

As of about 4 a.m. Friday, the man was in police custody and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment to unknown injuries, police said.

SWAT were involved, and police said this was a domestic-related incident.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Dear Abby: Fiance suddenly states he’s against homosexuality

It’s shocking because the couple has gay relatives and friends, and now woman is questioning whether their marriage would work.

By Abigail Van Buren

Go, Bears! No, really, just go. Saying goodbye to the team isn’t so hard to do.

Even if they do leave Chicago, they’ll still be the source of endless exasperation, unfounded optimism, sporadic excitement — and three wasted hours on fall weekends.

By Mark Brown

‘Maid’: No tidy answers in Netflix’s rewarding story of a single mom overcoming obstacles

Margaret Qualley (‘The Leftovers’) gives a heartbreakingly real performance as a determined woman who cleans houses after leaving her abusive ex.

By Richard Roeper

10 people wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday

Two men were wounded in an attack in the 7600 block of South Coles Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

Woman fatally shot in Chicago Lawn

The woman, 26, was standing outside a residential building when two people approached and opened fire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man shot in Roseland

The 35-year-old was walking in the 10200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when he was shot in the leg, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire