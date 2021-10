A 16-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The teen was standing outside about 1:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue when he was grazed in the abdomen by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was driven by a friend to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.