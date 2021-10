A man was found fatally shot in Fernwood Sunday night on the Far South Side.

Police found the man, whose age was unknown, unresponsive in an alley with gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen about 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of West 102nd Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.