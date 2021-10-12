Student, security guard shot outside high school in Bronzeville

A student and a security guard were seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a high school in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 14-year-old girl and the 45-year-old guard were shot around 3:20 p.m. outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School, 244 E. Pershing Road, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, while the guard went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Langford said. They were both in serious condition.

Chicago police spokesman Don Terry could not provide details.

In September, two 15-year-old students from Simeon Career Academy were shot and killed on the same day in separate attacks.