A man was shot and critically wounded in a drive-by Tuesday night in Marquette Park on the South Side.

The 50-year-old was entering his vehicle about 8:40 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Troy Street when he was shot in the chest and torso, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.