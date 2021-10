A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by Tuesday night in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

About 11:10 p.m., he was riding a bicycle in the 5300 block of South Albany Avenue, when someone inside a dark-colored sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and left arm, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.