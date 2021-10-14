Woman charged with setting fire to Austin apartment building, killing 62-year-old man

A woman has been charged with setting fire to an Austin apartment building and causing the death of a 62-year-old man.

Dementhrice Boykin, 64, faces one count each of first-degree murder and aggravated arson, knowing a person was present, according to Chicago police.

Boykin allegedly set fire to an apartment building Wednesday in the 5000 block of West Congress Parkway, causing the death of a 62-year-old, police said.

Firefighters found the man’s body in the basement of the building about 12:25 a.m., police said.

Boykin was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.