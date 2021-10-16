 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 CPD officers, woman injured in hit-and-run in Austin

The officers were heading south on Cicero Avenue about 12:10 a.m. when a silver Lexus sedan ran a red light and struck their squad car, causing them to crash into a grey SUV, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Two Chicago Police Department officers and a woman were injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The male officers were heading south on Cicero Avenue about 12:10 a.m. when a silver Lexus sedan ran a red light and struck their squad car, causing them to crash into a grey SUV, Chicago police said. The driver of the Lexis left the scene, police said.

The officers, whose names and ages haven’t been released, were taken to Rush University Medical Center with unknown injuries, and were in fair condition, police said.

A 42-year-old woman in the SUV was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

No one was in custody.

