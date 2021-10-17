 clock menu more-arrow no yes
17-year-old among 2 shot in Back of the Yards

Two females, 17 and 19, were driving about 11:55 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
A teen and a woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday night on the South Side.
A 17-year-old girl was among two people shot Saturday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The teen and a 19-year-old woman were driving about 11:55 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in her hands, and the woman was shot in the back, police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in good condition, police said.

The 19-year-old was also taken to the University of Chicago, where she was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

