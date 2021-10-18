CPD officers shot at in West Garfield Park; 1 in custody

Chicago police officers were shot at Sunday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The officers were in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop a male on the street after observing a bulge in his jacket about 9:35 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street when he fled and fired at officers from a gangway, Chicago police said.

The officers were not shot and didn’t return fire, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

A weapon was recovered and a person was in custody, police said.