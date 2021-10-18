 clock menu more-arrow no yes
CPD officers shot at in West Garfield Park; 1 in custody

The officers attempted to stop a male on the street about 9:35 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street when he fled and fired at officers from a gangway, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person is in custody after shots were fired at Chicago police Sunday night on the West Side.
Chicago police officers were shot at Sunday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The officers were in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop a male on the street after observing a bulge in his jacket about 9:35 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street when he fled and fired at officers from a gangway, Chicago police said.

The officers were not shot and didn’t return fire, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

A weapon was recovered and a person was in custody, police said.

