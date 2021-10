A man was shot Saturday morning in a drive-by in Douglas on the South Side.

The 37-year-old was standing outside about 12:25 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Calumet Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him in the arm, Chicago police said.

He self-transported to Mercy Hospital, and was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.