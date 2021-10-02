2 injured, 1 critically in Humboldt Park traffic crash

Two people were injured Saturday morning in a traffic crash in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

A man driving a Chevy Malibu was traveling westbound on Augusta Street about 4:50 a.m. when he ran a red light and struck a Chevy Spark going southbound on Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

The driver of the Spark, a 42-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital with head injuries, and was in critical condition, police said.

The 26-year-old driver of the Malibu was also taken to Stroger with lacerations to his head, and was in good condition, police said.

Citations are pending against the younger man.