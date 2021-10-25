Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified

Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy was identified by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Francis Wayne Alexander, who was found in Gacy’s crawl space in December 1978, was identified as victim No. 5 in a string of killings tied to Gacy.

He was killed by Gacy sometime between early 1976 and early 1977, and would have been around 21 at the time of his murder, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Alexander is survived by his mother, two half-sisters and two half-brothers.

“It is hard, even 45 years later, to know the fate of our beloved Wayne. He was killed at the hands of a vile and evil man,” Alexander’s family said in a written statement. “Our hearts are heavy and our sympathies go out to the other victims’ families. Our only comfort is knowing this killer no longer breathes the same air as we do.”

DNA extracted from one of Alexander’s molars was used to identify him. The family thanked the sheriff’s office and their work with DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit organization that uses genetic information to locate the relatives of unknown remains.

“We can now lay to rest what happened and move forward my honoring Wayne,” the family said

In 2011, Dart’s office exhumed the unknown victims’ remains in the hopes of identifying them through advances in DNA testing. He asked anyone who had a male relative disappear in the Chicago area in the 1970s, when Gacy was luring victims to his house to kill them, to submit DNA for comparison.

Dozens of people heeded Dart’s request in the immediate aftermath, and samples have continued to be trickle in since then.

Within weeks of the 2011 announcement, the office announced that it had identified one set of remains as those of William Bundy, a 19-year-old construction worker.

In 2017, the office identified a second set as those of 16-year-old Jimmy Haakenson, who disappeared after he phoned his mother in Minnesota and told her that he was in Chicago.

The submission of DNA from people who suspected Gacy might have killed their loved ones has helped police solve at least 11 cold cases of homicides that had nothing to do with Gacy, who was executed in 1994.

Contributing: AP