Man charged with murder in West Town fatal shooting

Tommie Brown, 30, faces one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of James Madrid, 34, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man has been charged with murder in connection with an Aug. 2, 2021, fatal shooting in West Town.
A 30-year-old man has charged been in connection with a fatal shooting over the summer in West Town.

Tommie Brown faces one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old James Madrid, Chicago police said.

In the early morning of Aug. 2, Brown allegedly shot Madrid in the 1400 block of West Division Street, police said. Madrid was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Brown was arrested Sunday in the 1300 block of North Wolcott Avenue, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

