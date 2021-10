A 16-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting Monday night in East Garfield Park.

About 10:15 p.m., the teen was on the porch of a home in the 3800 block of West West End Street when someone shot him in the face, Chicago police said. There were no witnesses to the shooting, according to police.

The teen was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.