Man dies days after Dan Ryan shooting

A man who was wounded in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway earlier this month has died.

Daryl Ware, 19, was pronounced dead at 12:14 a.m. Saturday at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

On Oct. 13, Ware was in a vehicle on Interstate 94 about 10:30 p.m. near 69th Street when someone fired shots from another vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

He was struck in the head and taken to a hospital in critical condition at the time, officials said.

No arrests have been reported.