Murder charge filed in West Pullman shooting from July

A man has been charged with murder in a July shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Christopher McDonald, 44, allegedly shot and killed Antwan Davis on July 16, according to Chicago police.

Davis, 27, was shot several times on the street by someone in a vehicle around 6:50 p.m. in the 12000 block of South Union Avenue, police said.

Davis, who lived on the block where he was shot, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead. He was one of 60 people shot in Chicago that weekend.

McDonald was arrested Tuesday two blocks south of the shooting and charged with murder, unlawful use of a weapon and drug possession, police said.

He was expected to appear in court later Thursday.

Violence in West Pullman has been rising for several years. At 30 murders so far this year, West Pullman has the 7th most murders of all 77 community areas in Chicago.

The area was selected a year ago in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s violence prevention plan, “Our City, Our Safety,” for more resources and programs to lower the violence.

But so far in 2021, murders in West Pullman are 57% higher than the same time last year, and 400% higher than in 2019, according to Sun-Times figures.