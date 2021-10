A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 8:40 p.m., he was sitting on the porch of a residence in the 1400 block of East 71st Street, when someone inside a passing black sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck twice in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, in fair condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.