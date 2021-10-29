Boy, 14, dies after being shot by man he allegedly tried to rob in Belmont Heights

A 14-year-old died after he and another teen were shot by someone they allegedly tried to rob over the weekend in Belmont Heights on the Northwest Side.

Pablo Alvarez died Monday morning, two days after he was shot by a FOID card holder who opened fire when the teens grabbed his gaming console without paying, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The teens had arranged online to buy the man’s gaming console Saturday night in the 3600 block of North Octavia Avenue, police said.

When one of the teens grabbed the console and walked towards a parked vehicle without paying, the 29-year-old man opened fire, striking Alvarez in his head and the 19-year-old in his shoulder, police said.

Both teens were taken to Community First Hospital, where Alvarez was listed in critical condition and the 19-year-old in fair condition. Both teens lived in Hermosa.

Police said charges were only filed against the older teen, Oscar Alvarez, Jr., who faces counts of armed robbery.

It’s unclear if the 29-year-old had a concealed-carry license or opened fire from his home.