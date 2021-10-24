2 shot during attempted robbery in Dunning, including 15-year-old boy

Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot during an attempted robbery Saturday night in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

The teen and a man, 19, contacted a 29-year-old man about purchasing a gaming console that was posted online, Chicago police said. The three met to exchange the purchase about 10:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Octavia Avenue.

After the 29-year-old handed over the gaming console, one of the males grabbed the item and walked towards a parked vehicle without paying, police said. The man went after him and saw another person sitting inside the vehicle with a gun.

The man pulled out his own gun and fired shots, according to police.

The 15-year-old was struck in the head and taken to Community First Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other, 19, was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.