 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 shot during attempted robbery in Dunning, including 15-year-old boy

The teen and a man, 19, contacted a 29-year-old man about purchasing a gaming console in the 3600 block of North Octavia Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were shot October 23, 2021 in Dunning.
Two people were shot October 23, 2021 in Dunning.
Adobe Stock Photo

Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot during an attempted robbery Saturday night in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

The teen and a man, 19, contacted a 29-year-old man about purchasing a gaming console that was posted online, Chicago police said. The three met to exchange the purchase about 10:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Octavia Avenue.

After the 29-year-old handed over the gaming console, one of the males grabbed the item and walked towards a parked vehicle without paying, police said. The man went after him and saw another person sitting inside the vehicle with a gun.

The man pulled out his own gun and fired shots, according to police.

The 15-year-old was struck in the head and taken to Community First Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other, 19, was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Braves beat Dodgers to advance to first World Series since 1999

Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer as the Braves won the best-of-seven series 4-2.

By Paul Newberry | AP

Kyren Williams leads No. 13 Notre Dame past Southern Cal

Williams rushed for two short touchdowns and a season-high 138 yards on 25 carries and the Irish withstood the Trojans’ fourth-quarter rally for a 31-16 victory.

By John Fineran | AP

78-year-man reported missing from Gresham

Walter Barnes was last seen Saturday night near 87th and Morgan Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bulls improve to 3-0 with win over Detroit, get defensive along the way

Lonzo Ball had a reputation as a great defensive player before joining the Bulls, and that quality was on display Saturday.

By Joe Cowley

Previewing and predicting the Class 8A state football playoffs

Loyola is the heavy favorite, but whom will the Ramblers face in DeKalb?

By Michael O'Brien