A man died days after he was shot while sitting in a parked car Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

The 56-year-old was sitting in a parked car about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 8900 block of South Lowe Avenue when he was struck in the right leg and face by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one is in custody.