A person shot at a CTA train Saturday night in Gresham on the South Side, but no injuries were reported, Chicago police said.

A male fired multiple shots at a CTA bus after arguing with a group of people while riding westbound about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of West 79th Street, police said.

The male, who was last seen walking north on Union Avenue, was not in custody, police said.

Area Two detectives were investigating.