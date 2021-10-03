 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man dies after triple shooting on Near North Side

Demetrius Reed, 27, was fatally shot early Sunday on Dearborn Street near Division, authorities say.

A man was killed and two other people wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

Demetrius Reed, 27, and the others were shot around 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Reed was struck in his head and pronounced dead, authorities said.

A 23-year-old man was shot in his foot and a 29-year-old woman was shot in the foot and grazed in the leg, police said. Their wounds were not life-threatening.

No one was in custody.

