Man dies after triple shooting on Near North Side

A man was killed and two other people wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

Demetrius Reed, 27, and the others were shot around 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Reed was struck in his head and pronounced dead, authorities said.

A 23-year-old man was shot in his foot and a 29-year-old woman was shot in the foot and grazed in the leg, police said. Their wounds were not life-threatening.

No one was in custody.