Man killed in West Garfield Park double shooting

Two people were shot, one fatally, in a drive-by Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 7 a.m., two men were standing in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue, when a white-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside started firing shots, Chicago police said.

Keith Melton-McKinney, 56, was struck in his head and left shoulder, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second man, 39, was struck twice in the left shoulder and taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.