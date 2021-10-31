 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man killed in West Garfield Park double shooting

Two men were standing in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue, when a white-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside started firing shots.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three shootings were reported in Logan Square Oct. 20, 2021.
Two men were shot, one fatally, Oct. 31, 2021, in a drive-by in West Garfield Park.
Sun-Times file

Two people were shot, one fatally, in a drive-by Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 7 a.m., two men were standing in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue, when a white-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside started firing shots, Chicago police said.

Keith Melton-McKinney, 56, was struck in his head and left shoulder, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second man, 39, was struck twice in the left shoulder and taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

