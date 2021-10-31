 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Person killed, one injured, in crash on I-57 near Calumet Park

About 2:55 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on I-57 in the southbound lanes near 127th Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
Illinois State Police responded to a shooting Feb. 22, 2021 on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
A person was killed, and a second person was injured Oct. 31, 2021, in a crash on Interstate 57 near Calumet Park.
File photo

A person was killed, and another person was seriously injured, in a crash on Interstate 57 near Calumet Park on the Far South Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

About 2:55 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on I-57 in the southbound lanes near 127th Street, state police said.

One person from the crash was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. Their name has not yet been released.

A second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The southbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street are closed for an investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

We can be grateful that no wave of evictions has occurred since the moratorium was lifted

Rental assistance programs played a role in keeping evictions down, But we should not overlook another important contributing factor: Illinois housing providers.

By Letters to the Editor

Bears DL Akiem Hicks to play Sunday

Hicks has played only 25 snaps since Sept. 27 as a result of the groin injury he suffered on the Lions’ first play.

By Patrick Finley

2 shot, 1 fatally, in drive-by in West Garfield Park

About 7 a.m., two men were standing in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue, when a white-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside started firing shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

Small-business owners around Chicago find ways to cope with supply chain problems

"We started with maybe one out of four or five orders where we’d have a back order," says a co-owner of StitchMine Custom Embroidery in Glenview. "Now, it’s every order."

By Stefano Esposito

Jeremy Colliton stuck in limbo as Blackhawks’ coach entering post-Stan Bowman era

With his biggest supporter having resigned and his team struggling on the ice, Colliton’s future as the Hawks’ coach is uncertain.

By Ben Pope

Dear Abby: He’s angry about my snoring, and I’m angry about his complaining

Every night man wakes up girlfriend to grouse about the snoring or the machine she’s using to control it.

By Abigail Van Buren