Man charged with stabbing girl, woman before sparking hours-long SWAT standoff in Avalon Park

A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing two people, including an 11-year-old girl, and setting a fire before jumping out of a third-floor window in Avalon Park during an hours-long standoff with police last week.

Donald Williams, 38, is charged with felony aggravated unlawful restraint, domestic battery and arson, Chicago police said.

The incident unfolded about 2:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East 79th Street, police said. Officers responded to reports of two people stabbed and found the girl and the woman with injuries.

The two had been stabbed in the leg, and were taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

Williams then allegedly barricaded himself inside an apartment, and a SWAT team was called to the scene, police said. He held off police until early Friday when he started a fire in the apartment and jumped from a window. Seven people were displaced by the fire, but there were no reported injuries.

Williams was taken into custody and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.