Authorities identify 16-year-old killed during shootout between two cars in Lake View

Authorities have identified a 16-year-old boy who was killed when shots were exchanged between two cars in Lake View on the North Side Monday night.

Joseph Christopher Sunpongo was riding in a car going east on West Irving Park Road around 10:50 p.m. when shots were fired from a Dodge sedan and someone in the car returned fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The car crashed into a parked car in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said. The driver ran off and the boy, shot in the head, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead.

A gun was found inside the car, police said.

No arrest was reported.