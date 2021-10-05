 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man shot in one of two armed robberies in River North and Gold Coast

The man was taken in fair condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

By Sun-Times Wire

A man was shot in one of two armed robberies that occurred minutes apart in downtown Chicago early Tuesday, one of them in River North and the other on the Gold Coast.

The man, 23, was walking with several people in the 400 block of North Wells Street around 3 a.m. when a gunman got out of a dark sedan and tried to rob him, Chicago police said.

The man struggled with the robber and was shot in the left arm, police said. He was taken in fair condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

About 15 minutes later, a man and a woman were walking in the 200 block of North Ontario Street when a gunman got out of a red sedan and approached, police said.

The robber took the woman’s purse and their phones and fled. They were not injured, police said.

No one was in custody in either attack.

