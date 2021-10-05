 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Driver fatally shot, crashes car into fence in East Garfield Park

The 36-year-old was in a vehicle about 12:15 p.m. in the 200 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head and neck, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was killed in a shooting Oct. 5, 2021, in East Garfield Park.
A man crashed his car after he was fatally shot in East Garfield Park Tuesday on the West Side.

The 36-year-old was in a vehicle about 12:15 p.m. in the 200 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head and neck, Chicago police said.

The man crashed his car into a nearby fence after he was shot and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

