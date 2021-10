Three teen boys were stabbed during a large fight Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side.

About 10 to 15 people were fighting each other about 3:35 p.m. near a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West Adams Street when two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old were stabbed, Chicago police said.

The teens were all taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.