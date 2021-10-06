 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Filed under:

Second person charged in murder of 14-year-old girl in Back of the Yards

Michael Aguirre, 26, was arrested on the West Side and charged with murder in the June 2 slaying of Savanah Quintero.

By David Struett
A 14-year-old girl was shot June 2, 2021, in Back of the Yards. Sources say the shooting was linked to an ongoing conflict between two gangs.
A second person has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl on June 2, 2021, in Back of the Yards. Sources say the shooting was linked to an ongoing conflict between two gangs.

A second person has been charged with chasing down a 14-year-old girl and fatally shooting her in June in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Michael Aguirre, 26, was arrested Monday on the West Side and charged with murder in the June 2 slaying of Savanah Quintero, Chicago police said.

Edgar Martinez has already been charged as the gunman in the shooting.

In Martinez’s first court hearing in June, prosecutors said the 17-year-old and two others confronted the girl and her boyfriend as they walked their dog to a corner store at 48th and Wood streets.

The trio allegedly yelled gang slogans and asked about their affiliations. As the couple left the store, the trio continued to harass them before Martinez was handed a gun and fired, striking Quintero in the back of her head, prosecutors said. She died three days later.

Her murder was believed to be linked to an ongoing conflict between a long-entrenched gang and one that is relatively new to the area, the Sun-Times has reported.

Aguirre, of New Lenox, also faces a count of attempted murder. He was expected to appear in court later Wednesday.

