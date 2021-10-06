 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

15-year-old girl among 2 shot in Englewood

The teen was struck in the thigh and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Latoya Funches was killed in a stabbing Dec. 26, 2020, in Englewood.
Two people were shot Oct. 6, 2021, in Englewood.
Adobe Stock Photo

A 15-year-old girl and a man were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

They were near the street about 5:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Justine Street when multiple people approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the thigh and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the back and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Exorcising the worst of the bullying, lies and hate from social media

Congress should demand Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and other social media companies take responsibility for how their algorithms promote dishonest and devastating content.

By CST Editorial Board

Biden pushes to end ban on negotiating Medicare drug prices; Big Pharma pushes back

Undoing the ban is the linchpin of President Joe Biden’s healthcare agenda. It would mean lower costs, with savings put into things such as dental coverage for retirees.

By Ricardo Alonzo-Zaldivar | AP

Presta chango! Indicted Crestwood mayor to resign — but will new suburban job suddenly appear for Lou Presta?

Presta was expected to provide notice of his resignation at a village board meeting at which trustees will also elect an acting mayor and create the new position of economic development director. Presta was reelected this year despite a federal indictment accusing him of taking a $5,000 bribe.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Broker convicted of scamming White Sox out of $1M in years-long ticket scheme

The feds say Bruce Lee made $868,369 by selling 34,876 fraudulently obtained tickets during the 2016 through 2019 baseball seasons. The tickets had a market value of between $1 million and $1.2 million, authorities said.

By Jon Seidel

Bears notebook: Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack miss practice

Hicks has a groin injury. Mack has foot and ribs injuries. Running back David Montgomery will "miss some time" with a sprained knee, but ‘he’s not done for the year,’ coach Matt Nagy said.

By Mark Potash

Park District supervisor accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with underage lifeguard

The supervisor, based at Humboldt Park, was suspended and then resigned. It’s the most explosive development yet in the ongoing investigation of sexual harassment and abuse among lifeguards at Chicago’s pools and beaches.

By Fran Spielman and Lauren FitzPatrick