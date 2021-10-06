15-year-old girl among 2 shot in Englewood

A 15-year-old girl and a man were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

They were near the street about 5:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Justine Street when multiple people approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the thigh and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the back and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported.