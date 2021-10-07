 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

3 shot in Near North Side drive-by, including 2 teen boys

The boys, both 15, were standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Orleans Street when someone inside a red Dodge Charger fired shots at a gray car.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were shot October 7, 2021 in the Near North Side.
Three people were shot October 7, 2021 in the Near North Side.
Adobe Stock Photo

Two teenage boys and a ride share driver were hurt in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in the Near North Side.

The boys, both 15, were standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Orleans Street when someone inside a red Dodge Charger fired shots at a gray car, Chicago police said.

Stray bullets struck one boy in the leg and the other in the leg and foot, police said. They were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

A 38-year-old ride share driver was also shot by a stray bullet while waiting for his passengers, police said. He was struck in the hand and was transported Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Dear Abby: Separated 20 years, my boyfriend still refuses to divorce

He says it’s too expensive to cut ties with his wife for good.

By Abigail Van Buren

Man found dead after SWAT team responds to East Ukrainian Village apartment

Officers responded about 8:50 p.m. to the apartment in the 1700 block of West Augusta after an 18-year-old man punched a window while arguing with his mother, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

‘Justin Bieber: Our World’ elevates the pop star — and his tech team

Singer seems skilled and likable in the Amazon Prime Video concert film, which also shows the backstage work involved in livestreaming a show.

By Richard Roeper

President Biden in Elk Grove Village today to boost business vaccine requirements

According to a White House official, in Elk Grove Village, "the President’s message will be clear: Vaccination requirements work."

By Lynn Sweet

13-year-old boy wounded in Near West Side shoothing

The boy was walking outside in the 6800 block of South Wolcott Avenue when two males came out of a gangway and fired shots,

By Sun-Times Wire

Things to do with kids in and around Chicago

Looking for something to do with your family? Check out our highlights of current events and activities for kids.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times