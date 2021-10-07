3 shot in Near North Side drive-by, including 2 teen boys

Two teenage boys and a ride share driver were hurt in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in the Near North Side.

The boys, both 15, were standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Orleans Street when someone inside a red Dodge Charger fired shots at a gray car, Chicago police said.

Stray bullets struck one boy in the leg and the other in the leg and foot, police said. They were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

A 38-year-old ride share driver was also shot by a stray bullet while waiting for his passengers, police said. He was struck in the hand and was transported Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.