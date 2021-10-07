Two men, 79 and 80, fatally shot inside Brighton Park apartment

Two elderly men were found fatally shot Thursday inside an apartment building in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Juan Alvarado, 80, was found in the hallway of the building in the 4400 block of South Campbell Avenue with a gunshot wound to his head and chest about 1:40 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A second man, 79, was found inside an apartment with several gunshot wounds.

Alvarado was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.