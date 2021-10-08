 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

71-year-old woman mistaken for intruder shot by relative in West Town: police

The woman entered a residence about 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Superior Street when her relative fired multiple shots, striking her in the lower backside, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot to death July 24, 2021 in Austin.
An elderly woman mistaken for an intruder was shot and critically wounded by her relative on the Northwest Side.
Sun-Times file photo

A 71-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded by a relative after she was mistaken for an intruder in West Town on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The woman entered a residence about 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Superior Street when her relative, who has a valid FOID card, fired multiple shots, striking her in the lower backside, police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she is in critical condition, police said.

The relative was taken to Area Three for further investigation.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Shots fired at police in Fuller Park; no injuries reported

No one was shot and officers did not return fire, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Teen girl missing from South Shore

Kaia Scott, 14, was last seen in the 6800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Lou-turn? Indicted Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta reverses plans to quit after talks with allies, doctors: ‘They told me to hold on’

The surprise reversal came after several residents harangued the three-term mayor for a published report that the village would create a new $65,000 salaried position of "economic development director" just for him. "Whoever heard of a person being indicted — soon to be convicted — and then handed a $65,000 job?" one political rival said.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Blackhawks notebook: Adam Gaudette’s hard work cementing NHL job

Gaudette and other roster bubble players composed most of the Hawks’ lineup in their 3-2 loss Thursday against the Wild.

By Ben Pope

President Biden in Elk Grove Village boosts business vaccine requirements, takes poke at Fox News

In a suburban Chicago speech pushing businesses to mandate COVID vaccines or weekly tests, Biden said, in a stage whisper, "Fox News requires vaccinations for all employees. Give me a break. Fox News."

By Lynn Sweet