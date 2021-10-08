71-year-old woman mistaken for intruder shot by relative in West Town: police

A 71-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded by a relative after she was mistaken for an intruder in West Town on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The woman entered a residence about 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Superior Street when her relative, who has a valid FOID card, fired multiple shots, striking her in the lower backside, police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she is in critical condition, police said.

The relative was taken to Area Three for further investigation.