Suspect who robbed ride-share driver and damaged two vehicles stopped by pedestrians in Lake View

A man who stole a ride-share driver’s cell phone and damaged two vehicles about 12:50 a.m. in the 3300 and 3400 blocks of North Clark Street was held down by passing citizens until police arrived to the scene, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A suspect who robbed a ride-share driver and damaged two vehicles was held down by pedestrians until police arrived Friday morning in Lake View.
A man who robbed a ride-share driver and damaged two vehicles was stopped by pedestrians early Friday morning in Lake View on the North Side.

A 38-year-old woman was at a stoplight about 12:50 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Clark Street when a man approached and demanded she take him home, Chicago police said. He then struck the woman’s hand and took her cell phone off of the dashboard and jumped on the hood of her car, breaking her windshield, police said.

He then damaged the rear driver’s side door of another ride-share vehicle in the 3300 block of North Clark Street and was held down by pedestrians until officers arrived, authorities said.

No one sought medical attention or were injured, and the suspect is in custody with charges pending.

