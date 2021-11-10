Man dies weeks after West Garfield Park shooting

A man who was wounded in a shooting in September in West Garfield Park has died.

Anthony Monden, 39, was pronounced dead at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday at Kindred Hospital Chicago North, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Sept. 1, Monden was talking to a male who shot him in the head about 10:35 p.m. in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition at the time.

The alleged shooter was wearing a black shirt, black pants with blue and white stripes, black hat and a blue backpack.

No arrests have been reported.